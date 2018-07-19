National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairwoman Thandi Modise believes the timing and motives behind AfriForum’s decision to privately prosecute her for alleged animal cruelty are "curious".

"[The motives] smack of abuse of judicial processes for narrow political ends‚" Parliament said in a statement.

"The threat to privately prosecute coincides with the process led by Parliament regarding possible amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. At the heart of the action is exploiting the incident to advance a narrow narrative of the failure of black farming."

The National Assembly and the NCOP instructed the Parliamentary Joint Constitutional Review Committee to determine if reviewing section 25 and other clauses is necessary to enable government to expropriate land in the "public interest, without compensation".

AfriForum has been vocal in its opposition and has considered legal action over the issue.

The Sunday Times reported in 2014 how SPCA inspectors had raided Modise’s farm in the town of Modderfontein‚ North West‚ and found scores of dead animals‚ including decomposing pigs‚ chickens‚ geese and sheep.

Modise said at the time that her farm manager had left to tend to a family emergency. But the newspaper revealed that the sole farmworker who took care of the farm had left the animals to die because he and his family faced starvation if they stayed there.