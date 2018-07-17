Harambee’s ‘dating service’ approach to work gets young people employed

A few years ago, Thabo Ngwato’s job prospects looked bleak. After graduating from high school, he started studying at the University of Johannesburg — but was forced to drop out when his mother retired and cash ran short.

For a year-and-a-half, he hung around his home in a poor township in Boksburg, playing football with friends and occasionally making job applications in town. He got no response — not a surprise in a country with one of the world’s most persistently high youth unemployment rates.

In SA, a record 5.5-million young people are searching for work unsuccessfully, many living in slums far from big employers.

But one day a friend mentioned to Ngwato he had found work through Harambee, a South African "youth employment accelerator" that links talent-hungry businesses with promising poor kids.

"The best description I’ve heard is that we’re a dating service and a finishing school," said Lebo Nke, an executive at the social enterprise, which since 2011 has helped more than 50,000 youths find work, including Ngwato.

For the past two years, the 23-year-old has worked at a Johannesburg call centre, earning enough to support his mother and nephew. He recently bought his first car to speed up his three-minibus trip to work.

"I know how to network, look for employment. The skills are ones I can take anywhere," he said.

Too few jobs

Globally, SA has one of the highest unemployment rates at 26%, a figure that has steadily increased over much of the last decade.

Among young people, things are worse. One in three people aged 15-24 years are not employed, studying or in any kind of training, according to 2018 figures from government agency Statistics SA.

The reasons include a public education system with high drop-out rates, slow economic growth, black empowerment schemes that have benefited only a few, and poor leadership by former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned in February facing corruption charges.

But SA’s apartheid legacy plays a central role too.