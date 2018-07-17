The number of new HIV infections in SA is dropping‚ but there were still 231‚000 people who contracted HIV in 2017.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released its fifth national HIV Prevalence‚ Incidence‚ Behaviour and Communication Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.

More than 33‚000 people were interviewed about their sexual behaviour and beliefs. Almost 24‚000 had their blood taken‚ anonymously‚ to test for HIV or to establish if they were on antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

The research was done across the country in the same way that a census is conducted‚ to represent every region‚ race and economic group. The group in which new infections are growing at the highest rate is men aged 14 to 24. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi called this "very worrying".

But there was some good news‚ too: 87% of those on treatment are virally suppressed and could not transmit the virus during sex. When a person takes their treatment correctly every day‚ the virus stops replicating‚ meaning they are no longer infectious. This is called viral suppression.

The UN has set a goal for 90% of people living with HIV to be on treatment. Of those‚ 90% should take their treatment well enough to ensure they have viral suppression

SA’s rate of people with HIV who are no longer infectious is very close to the UN goals. However, not everyone is on treatment. According to HSRC data‚ one in three HIV-positive people in SA is not on treatment and can still spread the virus.

The study also showed that the number of new infections had dropped by 44% since the last survey in 2012. "This is an extraordinary response‚" said Prof Helen Rees‚ head of the Wits Reproductive HIV and Health Institute‚ at the launch of the study.

Researchers expressed concern‚ however‚ that the data showed that condom use was decreasing and the number of people having sex before the age of 15 was increasing.

The number of people living with HIV in SA is now estimated to be 7.9-million.