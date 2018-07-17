National

Church at odds with itself over allowing pastors to marry homosexuals

17 July 2018 - 12:32 Leonie Wagner and Graeme Hosken
A case founded in religion but pitting two groups on opposite sides in its interpretation‚ will pray for Solomon’s wisdom when they square off in the Pretoria High Court on August 21.

Laurie Gaum‚ his father‚ well-known cleric Frits Gaum‚ Judith Kotze and Michelle Boonzaaier have launched a court challenge against the Dutch Reformed Church’s 2016 decision to rescind an earlier order that allowed church pastors to marry homosexuals in the church and the church’s gay and lesbian pastors to be in sexual relationships. The original order was made in 2015.

Laurie Gaum‚ an ordained minister in the Dutch Reformed Church and the main applicant in a court battle against it‚ said the reversal of the 2015 decision was "procedurally flawed".

Laurie has the support of his father‚ Frits‚ who served in the senior leadership of the church‚ as moderator of the Western and Southern Cape Synod‚ as the secretary of the General Synod of the Church‚ and as editor of publications such as Kerkbode and Lig.

