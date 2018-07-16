Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage, which includes more than a dozen top government officials, will soon descend on SA.

Putin will be in the country for the Brics Summit‚ taking place in Johannesburg from July 25 to 27. Putin last visited SA for the Brics Summit in Durban‚ five years ago. His only state visit was in 2006.

Russian embassy press attaché Alexander Kulyaev said the places that Putin would visit while in the country would be determined by the Brics Summit’s programme directors. He said the Cradle of Humankind was one of the potential destinations.

"Everything is changing by the minute and it is difficult to confirm who is coming. However‚ there will be a big delegation of ministers who will accompany the president‚" Kulyaev said.

He said more than a dozen ministers would attend‚ including foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov.

The summit is convened annually‚ with discussions around political and socio-economic co-ordination, and gives countries a chance to identify and act on business opportunities and areas of co-operation.