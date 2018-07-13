Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
National

Political support for PIC chief Dan Matjila teeters, splitting the board

13 July 2018 - 05:10 SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SOWETAN
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SOWETAN

Political support for Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Daniel Matjila seems to be slipping, leaving behind a divided PIC board as the chairman has broken ranks and distanced himself from a board position to support Matjila.

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, who became chairman of the PIC in February, told the high court he would not oppose a court bid by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to remove Matjila from his post.

This seems to further isolate Matjila from the government, with the finance minister having ordered the reopening of a probe into allegations of impropriety against him. The finance minister appoints the PIC board.

In court papers, Gungubele distances himself from decisions made by the board before he became a member.

PIC cleared Dan Matjila on ‘incomplete evidence’

An internal report shows unanswered questions after claims that CEO routed funds to ‘girlfriend’
National
1 month ago

How Daniel Matjila bought himself more time

CEO Daniel Matjila lives to fight another day as PIC board displays united front with finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Few bought it
News & Fox
9 months ago

EDITORIAL: Familiar plot plays out at PIC

The Public Investment Corporation is the country’s biggest money pot
Opinion
9 months ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Another PIC boss in capturers’ crosshairs

PIC head Dan Matjila faces an unfolding process as gruesome as open-heart surgery without a shot of brandy
Opinion
9 months ago

