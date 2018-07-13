ANC targets Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga over ‘body builder’ aide

Barely two months after losing his chief of staff, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is facing another staffing crisis involving the executive head of his office, Stafan de Villiers.

The ANC caucus has called on Msimanga and corporate services member of the mayoral committee Cilliers Brink to resign following the surfacing of De Villiers appointment.

The ANC had taken issue with the appointment of De Villiers. It alleged Msimanga had hired a "body builder without any qualification except a questionable body builders’ certificate in a position that requires 12 years of experience and post-matric qualification".

It is understood that he earns an annual salary of about R1m, that he did have a matric certificate and was enrolled at Unisa.

The furore around De Villiers’s appointment comes about two months after Msimanga’s chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, had to resign when it emerged that she did not have the qualifications for the position.

The ANC alleged that Brink and Msimanga had headhunted Aucamp and that they also employed De Villiers.

Msimanga, noting a report in The Citizen on the matter, said on Thursday that De Villiers was a "political appointment".

He said all government leaders needed support staff who could be trusted to push their party’s policies in government, along with communicating its message and handling sensitive information.

According to Msimanga, the job requirements of political staff were different from officials who worked in the municipal administration, such as media representatives, researchers, and policy advisers.

Msimanga said De Villiers was the best qualified to help him communicate with communities and had extensive experience in the area. The mayor also said he was concerned about the "selective leaking or purported leaking" of De Villiers’s confidential personnal information.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za