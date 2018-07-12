National

Tenants evacuated in central Durban after another bomb scare

12 July 2018 - 13:06 Yasantha Naidoo
Picture: 123RF/ AMBROZINIO

Hundreds of tenants of a 23-storey building in central Durban were evacuated following a bomb scare on Thursday morning.

Police officers‚ including members of the explosives unit‚ were called to Commercial City. The area houses the offices of a number of provincial departments‚ including arts and culture‚ agriculture and rural development‚ health and home affairs. It also houses offices of the ANC and the public protector.

The bomb scare comes only hours after hundreds of shoppers and employees at the Cornubia Mall in Mount Edgecombe were evacuated following a bomb threat earlier on Thursday morning.

A Commercial City’s staff member‚ who did not want to be identified‚ said he was notified of the bomb threat by a tenant‚ a college on the seventh floor. "The college received a phone call from someone who told them there was a bomb in the building. They called us and we decided to evacuate and call the police."

The staff member said several hundred people had been safely evacuated from the building.

"The college was writing exams. I am hoping that it was just a hoax but we are waiting for the police to sweep the building‚" said police spokesperson Thulani Zwane at the scene. "Thankfully it was still early enough and the building wasn’t full."

The coverage this far:

Durban’s Pavilion mall partially evacuated after another suspect device found

The latest in a string of explosive devices was found in the centre’s parking, near the food court and gym
National
3 days ago

Home-made ‘bombs’ explode near Durban July revellers

The small 'bombs' were planted and detonated near thousands of revellers on Saturday night
National
3 days ago

Another home-made incendiary device is found at a Woolworths outlet in Durban

The same store and another in Durban were firebombed on Thursday
National
5 days ago

Two home-made incendiary devices found at two Woolies outlets in Durban

Two cases of arson have been opened after fires were started at Woolworths stores in Gateway and The Pavilion malls in Durban
National
6 days ago

Hawks confirm bomb was planted at mosque where one person was killed last week

The bomb was found on Sunday night inside the pulpit, and explosive experts managed to remove it from the site
National
1 month ago

