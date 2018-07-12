Ramaphosa and other VIPs have on average 81 bodyguards each to watch their backs

Mbalula said the protection unit also protected 77 foreign dignitaries.

“The reasons for protection are based on the outcome of individual threat assessments‚” he said at the time.

In 2016-17‚ 1‚369 officers cost taxpayers R617m and in 2015-16‚ 1‚162 officers cost R618m.

DA spokesperson on police Zakhele Mbhele said: “This is a blatant example of how the lives of the elite matter more to the ANC government than ordinary citizens lives.

“While current and former heads of state and their spouses are safely protected‚ millions of South Africans live in constant fear of being the next victims of violent crime in our country.”