National

Ramaphosa and other VIPs have on average 81 bodyguards each to watch their backs

In comparison, 369 South Africans have to share one police officer, the police’s 2016-17 annual report shows

12 July 2018 - 08:06 Nico Gous
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

There were 81 officers from the police’s Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) for every one of the 17 politicians it protected full-time in 2017-18.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole revealed in a parliamentary reply on July 3 that there were 1‚382 officers in this unit‚ which cost taxpayers R693m in 2017-18.

According to the police’s 2016-17 annual report‚ there was one police officer for every 369 South Africans.

In a parliamentary reply last year‚ then police minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that in 2016-17 the Presidential Protection Unit protected, among others, then president Jacob Zuma‚ his deputy at the time and now president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ former presidents FW de Klerk‚ Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe‚ Zuma’s four wives and Ramaphosa’s wife.

Mbalula said the protection unit also protected 77 foreign dignitaries.

“The reasons for protection are based on the outcome of individual threat assessments‚” he said at the time.

In 2016-17‚ 1‚369 officers cost taxpayers R617m and in 2015-16‚ 1‚162 officers cost R618m.

DA spokesperson on police Zakhele Mbhele said: “This is a blatant example of how the lives of the elite matter more to the ANC government than ordinary citizens lives.

“While current and former heads of state and their spouses are safely protected‚ millions of South Africans live in constant fear of being the next victims of violent crime in our country.”

Cautious Nigeria agrees to sign African continental free-trade agreement

Intracontinental trade will help Africa retain resources, says Cyril Ramaphosa
World
11 hours ago

Security is vital as not every cloud has a silver lining

For cloud providers, the Protection of Personal Information Act serves as an opportunity to differentiate from competitors, writes Christo van Staden
Opinion
7 days ago

DA wants urgent meeting as more suspicious packages found in KZN

After incendiary devices in a number of shops, the DA wants to speak to the police; the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit has taken over the ...
National
2 days ago

‘Even scientists can’t believe why I did not die’, says Zuma

An SA Institute of Race Relations report says the purported poisoning of Jacob Zuma in 2014 was not one of only two VIP security breaches in more ...
National
3 months ago

How Tom Moyane wrecked a once-admirable institution

The Nugent inquiry into Sars is finally bringing into the open the way Tom Moyane perverted a once-admirable institution to his own nefarious ends
Features
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cloudy with a chance of snow and hail as another ...
National
2.
Scathing report on the government’s failure to ...
National
3.
Sassa reports payment service to the courts for ...
National
4.
Teen pregnancy in Western Cape schools reduced by ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.