Nick Mallett returns to SuperSport for first time since Ashwin Willemse walkout

Former Springboks coach and rugby analyst Nick Mallett is set for a return to the SuperSport screens this weekend after an absence of almost two months.

It will be Mallett’s first appearance since May 19, when Ashwin Willemse walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday that Mallett is scheduled to be part of Saturday’s Super Rugby matches to be played in Johannesburg and Durban.

The Lions host the Bulls in a Gauteng derby at Ellis Park while the Sharks welcome the Jaguares at Kings Park.

"He (Mallett) is scheduled for this weekend’s local Super Rugby matches but Naas (Botha) and Ashwin (Willemse) will not be joining him in the studio‚" said Van der Berg.