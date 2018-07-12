National

Nick Mallett returns to SuperSport for first time since Ashwin Willemse walkout

12 July 2018 - 13:54 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Nick Mallett at SuperSport's offices on May 22 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Nick Mallett at SuperSport's offices on May 22 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Former Springboks coach and rugby analyst Nick Mallett is set for a return to the SuperSport screens this weekend after an absence of almost two months.

It will be Mallett’s first appearance since May 19, when Ashwin Willemse walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday that Mallett is scheduled to be part of Saturday’s Super Rugby matches to be played in Johannesburg and Durban.

The Lions host the Bulls in a Gauteng derby at Ellis Park while the Sharks welcome the Jaguares at Kings Park.

"He (Mallett) is scheduled for this weekend’s local Super Rugby matches but Naas (Botha) and Ashwin (Willemse) will not be joining him in the studio‚" said Van der Berg.

"Naas worked last weekend and he is not booked for this one.

"The issue of Ashwin remains unresolved and it has been handed over to the Human Rights Commission."

Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 Tests between 2003 and 2007‚ spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid/segregated era".

Mallett‚ who coached the Springboks between 1997 and 2000‚ played two Tests for the Springboks in 1984, while Botha’s 28 Springbok Tests were between 1980 and 1992.

Willemse said in a radio interview this week that he had decided not to pursue an Equality Court case against SuperSport.

Speaking on 702 and CapeTalk on Tuesday‚ the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad member said he had now instructed his legal team that he was prepared to participate in a Human Rights Commission hearing about his walkout on live television in May.

He also said he had not ruled out returning to SuperSport as a rugby presenter and pundit alongside Botha and Mallett.

The coverage this far:

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Organised human rights warriors get things very wrong

The UN Human Rights Council is the most expensive expression of industrial hypocrisy ever designed
Opinion
13 days ago

Thuli Madonsela on SuperSport inquiry into Willemse’s walk-out: It was destined to fail

The TV sport commentator plans to approach the Equality Court for relief following the inquiry that cleared Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism
National
22 days ago

SuperSport CEO reaches out to Ashwin Willemse after report clears Mallett and Botha

Gideon Maleka clears rugby commentators Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism allegations and they will resume their studio duties
Sport
22 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is your response to Ashwin Willemse scripted by race?

'So far, black and white South Africans played dutifully to the historical script − blacks saw white racism, whites saw black petulance'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Don’t kick rugby debate into touch

Willemse’s walkout is an opportunity to have a broader discussion about attitudes in rugby circles
News & Fox
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Bring respect to sport’s Catch-22

The issue of racial quotas in sports is complex and not easily resolved, but attitudes must change. It should be approached with respect
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cloudy with a chance of snow and hail as another ...
National
2.
Scathing report on the government’s failure to ...
National
3.
Sassa reports payment service to the courts for ...
National
4.
Teen pregnancy in Western Cape schools reduced by ...
National

Related Articles

Ashwin Willemse earns his master’s while Mallet and Botha are still off air
National / Health

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Organised human rights warriors get things very wrong
Opinion / Columnists

Thuli Madonsela on SuperSport inquiry into Willemse’s walk-out: It was destined ...
National

SuperSport CEO reaches out to Ashwin Willemse after report clears Mallett and ...
Sport / Other Sport

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is your response to Ashwin Willemse scripted by race?
Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.