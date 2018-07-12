A scuffle broke out between members of Black First Land First (BLF) and journalists outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after the appearance of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

The culpable homicide case — which relates to a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi, in which two women died — was postponed to August 23.

Advocate Mike Hellens‚ appearing for Duduzane Zuma‚ said the team hopes the trial will proceed this year.

The state argues that Zuma’s negligent driving resulted in the deaths of two women. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Duduzane’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president’s son despite magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding, during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by the younger Zuma’s negligent actions.

But‚ after AfriForum and former prosecutor Gertie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reversed that decision.