A scuffle broke out between members of Black First Land First (BLF) and journalists outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after the appearance of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
The culpable homicide case — which relates to a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi, in which two women died — was postponed to August 23.
Advocate Mike Hellens‚ appearing for Duduzane Zuma‚ said the team hopes the trial will proceed this year.
The state argues that Zuma’s negligent driving resulted in the deaths of two women. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Duduzane’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.
In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president’s son despite magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding, during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by the younger Zuma’s negligent actions.
But‚ after AfriForum and former prosecutor Gertie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reversed that decision.
Earlier this week‚ Duduzane Zuma appeared in another court to face an alleged "state capture" corruption case. He was released on bail of R100‚000 after being formally charged with trying to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in October 2015 — months before his father announced the shock axing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
It is the state’s case that‚ under the doctrine of "common purpose" or criminal conspiracy‚ Duduzane Zuma associated himself with a Gupta family plot to "buy" Jonas — so that he would act to further the family’s business interests.
Zuma‚ however‚ maintains he will be proven innocent.
He agreed to hand over both of his passports as part of his bail conditions‚ but he’s made it clear that he needs to travel for work — and has a five-months pregnant wife in Dubai.
Shortly after the case was postponed‚ AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel attempted to address the media but was prevented by BLF activists‚ who shouted: "It’s a matter of black people! No racist is going to speak for our people!"
Scuffles broke out at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday July 12 2018 as members of the Black First Land First accosted Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel, after Duduzane Zuma appeared in court.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama urged the media to report the truth and stop being biased. He said his movement was under attack because it was defending former president Zuma and radical economic transformation.
"Today we are here to stand in solidarity with Duduzane Zuma‚ who again we know is attacked only because he is a son of Jacob Zuma‚" said Mngxitama.
He vowed that BLF members would protect themselves at all costs. "Any white person who touches us‚ we are going to defend ourselves‚" he warned.
Inside the courtroom‚ the magistrate said the postponement was to give the defence more time to go through the charges and documentation.
Several Zuma family members — including one of his sisters — supported Duduzane Zuma in his brief court appearance.
Several Zuma family members - including one of his sisters - in court for #DuduzaneZuma culpable homicide appearance. Zuma lawyers say they have no objection to media recording of the proceedings. pic.twitter.com/kZiB4V2nR1— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 12, 2018
The hearing was so quick that Jacob Zuma’s arrival was too late. He left the court parking lot without exiting his car.
BREAKING: former President Zuma has arrived at court to support his son Duduzane. He’s too late for the court appearance. pic.twitter.com/aeNqokKfWS— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 12, 2018
