Cyril Ramaphosa delays decision on Jiba's fate

The president must decide if he will fight Zuma’s court battle to protect the former prosecutions head

12 July 2018 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked for time to decide whether he continues to fight his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s court battle to protect former prosecutions head Nomgcobo Jiba from a court-ordered inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The High Court in Pretoria in 2017 ruled that Zuma’s failure to take action against Jiba, following four adverse court rulings against her, was irrational and unlawful.

Zuma had filed notice of his intention to appeal that December 2017 ruling, which was put on ice pending the final outcome of Jiba’s challenge to a career-ending judgment that she was unfit to practice as an advocate.

In a decision that split the Supreme Court of Appeal 3-2, that court on Tuesday found in Jiba’s favour in that case.

