More than a third of senior government managers have not disclosed financial interests

The government is still struggling to get its senior managers to disclose their financial interests in a bid to tackle conflicts of interest.

The Public Service Commission said on Tuesday that more than 700 senior government managers — or 37% — have failed to disclose financial details, including whether they hold directorships in private or public companies.

The PSC released its report on the state of the public service in the fourth quarter of 2017, in Pretoria on Tuesday. It includes details of human capacity, the nature of complaints about corruption, and compliance with regulations.

The report showed that 1,943 members of the senior management service in both national and provincial departments have directorships in private and public companies.

PSC commissioner Michael Seloane told reporters the commission had also established there were senior managers who engaged in other remunerative work, some without the necessary written approvals.

Of the 356 managers who did this, only 118 had received permission, with the total income generated amounting to R29m.

Seloane said the commission feared that some of those who failed to disclose information could be doing business with the state.

However, the commission has only an advisory function and so the most it can do is make recommendations to the affected departments and their political heads.

"With respect to nondisclosures, we advise the minister that disciplinary action must be taken against the officials. If they are a frequent delinquent, the punishment will go up. But generally, an official may be warned and disciplined.

"At a senior level like that, officials are custodians of the resources of the state. If they do not disclose, there may not be trust in them," said Seloane.

The report also showed that 481 senior managers had declared gifts and sponsorships amounting to R7.6m.

The highest number of such declarations came from national government directors, at 165.

Government officials have to declare gifts and sponsorships worth R350 or more.

Seloane said it was found that some of the gifts received were "diplomatic gifts that could not have been declined by the officials".