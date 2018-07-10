Before relocating‚ many optimisers expected an improvement of their general living standards (78%)‚ personal safety (65%)‚ the climate and weather (62%)‚ the cost of living (58%)‚ healthcare standards (53%) and the political situation (36%).

And it seems like their plans have worked out. The optimiser is the expat type most satisfied with life abroad (83% positive ratings v 75% worldwide).

InterNations said close to nine in 10 optimisers (88%) felt safe abroad (82% globally)‚ and 74% were satisfied with their financial situation (67% globally).

Of those in permanent jobs‚ they had slighter shorter full-time working hours (43.4 hours v 44 hours globally). Close to three in five (58%) believed that their current income was higher than what they would get in a similar job back home ( 53% globally).

More than seven in 10 (72%) felt at home in the local culture‚ which is the highest share among all expat types‚ 12% more than the global average (60%).

Travelling Spouses‚ however‚ are often isolated at home and find it difficult to cultivate new friendships. Nine in 10 are female and only 13% are listed as employees.

"In fact‚ 41% are unsatisfied with their career prospects‚ compared to 25% globally‚" said InterNations.

"In addition to frequently unsatisfying careers‚ travelling spouses also struggle with settling in abroad on a personal level.

"One-third (33%) does not feel at home in the local culture‚ nine percentage points more than the global average (24%). Moreover‚ 20% believe that they will never feel at home in their current country of residence‚ which is the highest share among the seven expat types. Almost one in three (32%) finds it hard to make new friends abroad‚ and an even higher share has difficulty making local friends in particular (48%). Both results are above the global average."

The go-getter

The prospects are brighter for the go-getter and the foreign assignee‚ who move abroad for work-related reasons and dedicate a lot of time to their job.

Ten percent of go-getters hold a PhD‚ 45% graduated with a master’s degree and 33% have a bachelor’s degree. In their new country of residence‚ they mainly work in education (16%‚ including language education)‚ IT (12%) and manufacturing-engineering (9%).

Spending 44.7 hours per week at full-time jobs‚ go-getters are slightly busier than the global average of expats (44 hours).