National

Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria

10 July 2018 - 15:27 Staff Writer
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to Nigeria on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to participate in the annual meeting and 25th anniversary celebrations of the African Export-Import Bank‚ also known as the Afreximbank.

Diko said Ramaphosa and Buhari were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral‚ continental and global issues "of common concern ... Peace‚ stability and continental integration will feature prominently in their discussions".

Diko said formal relations between SA and Nigeria have been conducted through the Binational Commission (BNC)‚ established in 1999. "The BNC has, over the years, deepened and solidified the relations between the two countries and laid the foundation for increased bilateral political and economic co-operation."

The ADB to support Zimbabwe with credit lines and tackling its arrears

The African Development Bank, to which the country owes $645m, says it is ‘delighted’ to provide funding to the country
World
2 months ago

Afreximbank and ECIC pledge $1bn to expand trade between SA and other African countries

SPONSORED: The African Export-Import Bank and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of SA are launching a billion-dollar programme to promote trade ...
Business
3 months ago

SA joins Afreximbank as a shareholder

SPONSORED | Country is represented by Export Credit Insurance Corporation of SA as its designated investor
Business
4 months ago

ECIC and SA exporters revitalise the country’s export effort

SPONSORED | SA has a wealth of goods, equipment, expertise and services to offer the rest of sub-Saharan Africa
Business
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Charter plane crashes near Wonderboom airport ...
National
2.
Woolworths to partner with Unicef to improve ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Muhammadu Buhari in ...
National
4.
DA wants urgent meeting as more suspicious ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.