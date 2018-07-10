Could Duduzane Zuma face more charges? The charge sheet says yes

Duduzane Zuma could be facing more than the corruption charges relating to the bribe offered to former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday after handing himself over to police earlier in the morning.

It has now been confirmed that he is facing charges related to the R600m offered to Jonas if he accepted the position of finance minister in 2016.

Duduzane Zuma is facing a charge of corruption as well as an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit corruption.

According to the charge sheet, he is a director of, among others, Gupta-owned Westdawn Investments, which is implicated in the Estina dairy farm matter.

It is also stated in the charge sheet that the Free State department of agriculture was one of the state departments the companies had done business with.

This means that Duduzane Zuma could find himself facing separate charges in the dairy farm matter.

A number of Gupta family associates and linked companies are already facing charges of corruption in the High Court in Bloemfontein.

It is understood there will be arrests in the second stage of the Estina investigation.

Duduzane Zuma is believed to have been abroad and arrived back in SA at the weekend to attend the funeral of his youngest brother, Vusi.

He will be unable to leave the country again after the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday ordered that he hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

Duduzane Zuma was released on R100,000 bail and the matter was postponed to January 24 2019.

He has also been ordered to report to the Rosebank police station on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, Duduzane Zuma is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on culpable homicide charges in connection with a 2014 car crash.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za