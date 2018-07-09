National

WATCH: What millennials do with their spare cash

09 July 2018
A new survey by Old Mutual Unit Trusts found that millennials are saving more than their parents, but they are investing less.

The survey of South African millennials — or those born between 1981 and 1996 — found that only 44% were investing in pension or provident funds, compared with 61% saving money in a bank account, Business Day reported.

Old Mutual MD Elize Botha spoke to Business Day TV to give some insight into the survey and its findings.

