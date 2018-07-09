Tom Moyane's inquiry will go on as usual, the Presidency says

On Monday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said the Presidency was pleased that Moyane was happy, but was not sure what Mabuza meant. He had said Ramaphosa had “blinked” and interpreted the President’s response as relenting to his demands.

“Both processes as distinct as they are will continue as they were meant to, or were anticipated to, and the President will only consider [Moyane’s] objections after a decision from Bham SC,” she said.

“Nothing therefore has been changed. Nothing has been decided,” she said.

Moyane is attempting to win public sympathy through arguing that he is being treated unfairly. However, he has yet to respond to any of the very serious allegations against him, including why he allowed his second in command to return to work at SARS after he did not answer to allegations of suspicious and unusual transactions against him to the tune of R1.2m, identified in a report by statutory regulatory authority the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Moyane has also not responded to allegations that he ordered a SARS employee not to co-operate with a KPMG investigation into the alleged “rogue unit” at the tax agency — of which much has been published.

On Monday, however, Mabuza, alleged that the recording of Moyane's ordering the SARS staffer to pretend to be sick during the KPMG investigation had been “doctored”, but could not elaborate.