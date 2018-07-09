BREAKING NEWS: Duduzane Zuma charged with corruption
Former president Jacob Zuma's son has handed in his passport as part of his bail agreement
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma has been formally charged with corruption‚ his lawyer has confirmed.
The charge relates to his involvement in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Duduzane Zuma faces an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit corruption.
Lawyer Rudi Krause spoke to TImesLIVE just after Zuma was processed at the Johannesburg Central police station‚ and confirmed that the 34-year-old had agreed to hand in his passport as part of a bail agreement with the state.
Duduzane Zuma arrived at the police station just after 7am this morning‚ and greeted journalists as he walked inside. “Hello‚” he said‚ “are you well?”
He will appear at the Randburg magistrate's court later this week‚ to face two charges of culpable homicide.
He arrived back in SA from abroad last week to attend the weekend funeral of his younger brother‚ Vusi.
He was briefly detained at the airport and questioned over a 2016 matter — believed to be the alleged R600m bribe offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas by the Gupta family to take over as finance minister in 2015.
Duduzane Zuma was allegedly in the room at the time of the offer.
Jonas alleged in a sworn affidavit to former public protector Thuli Madonsela that he had been offered a bribe of R600m to accept the assignment.
Jonas said Duduzane had organised the meeting and introduced him to the Guptas at their residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
