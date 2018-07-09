National

Cold front heads towards Cape Town, bringing more rain

09 July 2018 - 16:48 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Strong waves pound the Cape coastline. Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF
Another cold front is on its way to the Western Cape and could cause temperatures in Gauteng to drop by the end of the week.

The cold front is expected to pass through the Western Cape by Thursday.

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service Victoria Nurse said temperatures may not drop too significantly.

The possibility of more rain will bring further relief to the Western Cape‚ where dams have now recovered to an average level of 47.2% after a crippling drought. At the same time in 2017‚ the average dam levels stood at just 24%.

MEC for local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said the recent rains had a significant effect.

"Only weeks ago Clanwilliam Dam was below 10%. Now the dam‚ one of the biggest in the province‚ is full. The sluices were opened at the weekend. It’s an incredible turnaround."

However, Bredell cautioned that the province was not out of the woods yet.

"A lot of rain has helped replenish groundwater but we need to allow the system to recover as much as possible ahead of the summer season‚" he said.

"In addition‚ some areas remain stressed — particularly the Karoo region where the rainfall has not provided adequate relief yet."

Western Cape residents were urged to continue with their water-saving efforts.

"This drought we have tackled will not be the last drought we will see. Long-term behavioural change‚ better resource management and a growing resilience to these shocks are going to be vital moving forward‚" said Bredell.

According to the latest data, dam levels in the province are as follows:

• Theewaterskloof Dam is at 38.5%. In 2017 at this time it was at 19.6% and last week at 34%;

• Voëlvlei Dam is at 52%. In 2017 at this time it was at 20% and last week at 44%;

• Berg River Dam is at 83%. In 2017 at this time it was 36% and last week at 78%; and

• Clanwilliam Dam is at 98.2%. In 2017 at this time it was 11% and last week at 67.4%.

