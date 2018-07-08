Home-made ‘bombs’ explode near Durban July revellers

Explosive devices — the latest in a string of small bombings in Durban — were planted and detonated near the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday night.

This follows the discovery of an "incendiary device" at a Woolworths store at the Gateway shopping mall on Saturday. The store was evacuated and the device disarmed. On Thursday two similar devices‚ one at the Gateway outlet and the other in the Pavilion‚ were detonated‚ causing fires.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that devices were detonated among parked cars on Gladys Mazibuko (Marriott) Road and on Avondale Road near the Greyville Racecourse and thousands of Durban July revellers.

"At Marriott Road just after 10pm a device was found under a vehicle. No injuries were reported," she said.

"The second incident took place at Avondale and Milner roads at 11pm after an unknown device exploded on a vehicle. Explosives Unit members went to the scene to investigate. Investigations are still continuing," she said.

TimesLIVE