The trustees of The CEO SleepOut Trust initiative says discussions for more than a year preceded its attempt to auction a night in Nelson Mandela’s former cell on Robben Island.

The bid would allow a wealthy funder to spend a night in Madiba’s prison cell on Robben Island at a minimum cost of $250‚000 (about R3.4m).

The Robben Island Museum this week joined in criticism of the auction‚ saying it was shocked to hear of it. The Nelson Mandela Foundation also distanced itself from it.

In a statement‚ the CEO SleepOut said it had not intended any offence. The trustees extended their "sincere apologies if they have offended anyone in their quest to raise funds for worthy causes‚ as this is certainly not its intent".

The initiative was not unauthorised‚ the trustees stated.