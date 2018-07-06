National

Rob Davies appoints turnaround team for beleaguered SABS

Three administrators from the Department of Trade and Industry have been charged with developing a turnaround plan for the dysfunctional standards watchdog

06 July 2018 - 13:27 Linda Ensor
Rob Davies. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has appointed three officials from his department as administrators of the South African Bureau of Standards.

The SABS board was dismissed last week following complaints that it was dysfunctional and poorly managed, and the organisation was placed under administration.

The three departmental officials appointed as administrators are Jodi Scholtz, who is group chief operating officer in the department; Garth Strachan, the deputy director-general for industrial development; and Tshenge Demana, the chief director of technical infrastructure institutions.

The administrators will have all the necessary powers and duties required for the operations of SABS, and will remain in their posts until January 30 2019.

They will be required to produce a diagnostic report and turnaround plan.

