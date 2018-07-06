Western Cape premier Helen Zille has slammed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings and remedial action on her controversial tweets as irrational and based on legal and factual errors.

The findings also "unjustifiably limit the right to freedom of expression"‚ she added.

"Sanctioning me for the tweets would have the effects of suppressing free speech‚ as well as the constitutional right to receive information and ideas‚" said Zille in papers filed at the Western Cape High Court.

Zille insists that her controversial tweets were never intended to be in praise of colonialism‚ which‚ she stated‚ "subjugated and oppressed the majority in SA and benefited a minority on the basis of race", noting, "This is indeed indefensible and I do not support‚ justify‚ praise or promote it in any way."

Zille will go to court later this month to take urgent legal action aimed at blocking Mkhwebane’s finding that the speaker of the Western Cape legislature should "hold the premier accountable" for her colonialism tweets by July 23. "The interdict is necessary to prevent prejudice to my office by the provincial legislature’s implementation of the remedial action‚ which I contend is unlawful‚" Zille said in her court papers.