Eskom raises wage offer — but it might not be enough to avert a NUM strike

Eskom has tabled a new wage increase offer of 6.7% for 2018.

The power utility made the proposal at wage negotiations held on Friday with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

The NUM and Numsa rejected Eskom’s earlier 6.2% wage offer after consultations with members.

The NUM threatened on Thursday to embark on an unlawful strike should Eskom not table at least 9% during Friday’s talks.

Eskom has also rejected the union’s counterproposal of a R1,000 housing allowance and 12% of workers’ annual income as a one-off bonus.

The power utility has offered wage increases 6% for 2019-20.

Negotiations were set to continue on Friday afternoon, with the company expected to present its audited financial statements.

A special central bargaining forum meeting was also expected to be convened to map a way forward.