Watchdog’s KPMG inquiry hears how auditor allegedly helped Guptas’ Linkway dodge R2m in tax

Former KPMG employee Jacques Wessels has been accused of assisting Gupta-owned Linkway Trading in avoiding paying tax of more than R2m.

This is according to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors audit investigator Janica Boshoff.

Boshoff is testifying at Irba’s inquiry into the audit of Linkway Trading which was allegedly used to channel R30m of taxpayers’ money to fund the infamous 2013 Sun City Gupta wedding.

Wessels faces six charges relating to his audit work.

Boshoff found that Wessels, during the audit of the financial year ending February 28 2014, had moved an amount of R6.9m, which was used to cover hotels and accommodation for guests at the wedding, from operating expenditure to cost of sales and deducted it for tax purposes.

She said moving the R6.9m, while knowing that it was not tax deductible, was "dishonest" on Wessels’s part.

A member of KPMG’s tax team had alerted Wessels to the fact that the money was not tax deductible and that there was a risk that SARS may disallow it.

This was when the financial statement was changed and the money moved to cost of sales.

The e-mail came to light through a tranche of leaked Gupta e-mails.

Boshoff said there was an understatement of tax payable.

After the R6.9m was moved, Linkway Trading paid only R55,000 in tax to SARS when it should have paid R2.1m.