WATCH: Sassa on the latest crisis in social grant payments

Thousands of pensioners have been unable to withdraw their social grant money using the new South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

Sassa had hoped to resolve the glitches by Monday, but the problem is expected to continue over the next few days.

The South African Post Office (Sapo), which has taken over payments from Net1’s Cashmaster Payment Services (CPS), has accused Net1 of interfering with the card swaps.

Sassa national spokesperson, Kgomoco Diseko spoke to Business Day TV about the issue and how it might be resolved.