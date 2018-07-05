The Public Servants Association is withdrawing its protest threat after receiving an assurance that Markus Jooste’s horses are not running in this weekend’s Durban July — simultaneously discovering that none of his horses is currently registered.

The union had sent letters to the regulating body‚ the National Horseracing Authority‚ and the race’s main sponsor last week‚ demanding the exclusion of the former Steinhoff CEO’s horses in the event‚ "which could earn him millions should horses registered in his colours partake in the race".

Jooste resigned in December 2017 after questions were asked about accounting practices at the retail giant.

The union said public servants’ pensions were invested in Steinhoff through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF).

"In response to the [union’s] demand‚ both Vodacom and the National Horseracing Authority … confirmed that no horses under Jooste’s colours are currently registered with the NHRA and therefore his horses will not be participating in the Vodacom Durban July.

"Given the assurance from Vodacom and NHRA‚ the PSA will call off its intended protest march at the Durban July horse race."

In March‚ TimesLIVE reported that 23 racehorses in the stable of the former Steinhoff boss were being sold in Cape Town.

Jooste was previously reported to have more than 200 racehorses.