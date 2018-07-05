National

Union cancels Durban July protest on learning Markus Jooste has no horses running

05 July 2018 - 10:08 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Public Servants Association is withdrawing its protest threat after receiving an assurance that Markus Jooste’s horses are not running in this weekend’s Durban July — simultaneously discovering that none of his horses is currently registered.

The union had sent letters to the regulating body‚ the National Horseracing Authority‚ and the race’s main sponsor last week‚ demanding the exclusion of the former Steinhoff CEO’s horses in the event‚ "which could earn him millions should horses registered in his colours partake in the race".

Jooste resigned in December 2017 after questions were asked about accounting practices at the retail giant.

The union said public servants’ pensions were invested in Steinhoff through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF).

"In response to the [union’s] demand‚ both Vodacom and the National Horseracing Authority … confirmed that no horses under Jooste’s colours are currently registered with the NHRA and therefore his horses will not be participating in the Vodacom Durban July.

"Given the assurance from Vodacom and NHRA‚ the PSA will call off its intended protest march at the Durban July horse race."

In March‚ TimesLIVE reported that 23 racehorses in the stable of the former Steinhoff boss were being sold in Cape Town.

Jooste was previously reported to have more than 200 racehorses.

Read more:

Stick-wielding Summerveld grooms protest days ahead of Durban July

The grooms are demanding an increase in their hourly wage — and to be told what their hourly wage is
National
1 day ago

Most competitive field in years for Durban July

The 18 runners to go to post include many top performers in SA’s important races
Sport
7 days ago

Racing trainer Fred Crabbia is in a good position for first July win

The veteran racehorse owner has two reasons to feel confident about winning the Vodacom Durban July
Sport
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PIC lifts lid on performance of unlisted ...
National
2.
Easier comparisons will boost medical scheme ...
National / Health
3.
Union cancels Durban July protest on learning ...
National
4.
Unnecessary procedures drive up private ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Stick-wielding Summerveld grooms protest days ahead of Durban July
National

Assessments to be tested at Turffontein and Vaal
Sport / Other Sport

Greyville curtain-raiser sets stage for Durban July
Sport / Other Sport

Most competitive field in years for Durban July
Sport / Other Sport

Racing trainer Fred Crabbia is in a good position for first July win
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.