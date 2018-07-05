Hounding Southern African poachers with trained, free-running, US pack dogs

On Tuesday‚ 10 counter-poaching dogs have arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from Texas.

The crossbreeds are trained‚ free-running pack dogs that will join the K9 Unit at the Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) to help stop poaching. The SAWC was established in 1966 and is about 10km west of the Kruger National Park. It offers conservation education and training.

SAWC CEO Theresa Sowry said: "Our early successes with free-running pack dogs have shown us how effective they are in the field. These dogs are also trained in apprehension work and will actively help rangers stop poachers in their tracks."