National

Hounding Southern African poachers with trained, free-running, US pack dogs

05 July 2018 - 12:54 Nico Gous
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

On Tuesday‚ 10 counter-poaching dogs have arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from Texas.

The crossbreeds are trained‚ free-running pack dogs that will join the K9 Unit at the Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) to help stop poaching. The SAWC was established in 1966 and is about 10km west of the Kruger National Park. It offers conservation education and training.

SAWC CEO Theresa Sowry said: "Our early successes with free-running pack dogs have shown us how effective they are in the field. These dogs are also trained in apprehension work and will actively help rangers stop poachers in their tracks."

Tracker dogs on leashes are often used to counter poaching‚ but pack dogs not on leashes is a relatively new development. Their top speeds can reach about 40km/h over short distances and they can cover 30km in two hours.

SAWC wants to deploy these dogs to hold poachers at bay while waiting for rangers to arrive. "When I found out what is really going on in Southern Africa — how serious and destructive the poaching crisis is — I thought‚ if I can do something to help‚ I’m going to do it‚" Texas houndsman Joe Braman said. He has 35 years’ experience working with dogs to help wildlife conservation.

Sowry considers the dogs conservation heroes. "Adding tracker dogs to the field ranger teams has really changed the game‚ but as their successes increase‚ so, too, do the risks they face."

Read more:

Animals given the freedom to move

The rangers at Thornybush love the added thrills since the fence that separated them from Timbavati fell
Life
15 days ago

Two rhino poaching groups are at work in Eastern Cape, former head of detectives says

Brig Gary McLaren is testifying in the trial of three men who are facing 50 charges related to the poaching of 13 rhino throughout the Eastern Cape ...
National
22 days ago

The Great Limpopo Transfrontier park both protects wildlife and promotes tourism

Bordering the Kruger National Park, it seems that Mozambique may be finding a balance between getting rid of wealthy poachers and preaching tourism ...
National
4 days ago

Officials accused in abalone poaching case are back at work

Deputy director-general Siphokazi Ndudane, who is at the centre of a fight between minister Senzeni Zokwana and his director-general, says she signed ...
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mines on care and maintenance are bad for the ...
National
2.
Moyane loyalists sidelined in SARS reshuffle of ...
National
3.
SA’s electricity consumption in May at its ...
National
4.
There have been worse proposals, Julius Malema ...
National

Related Articles

The Great Limpopo Transfrontier park both protects wildlife and promotes tourism
National

Animals given the freedom to move
Life

Two rhino poaching groups are at work in Eastern Cape, former head of ...
National

Officials accused in abalone poaching case are back at work
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.