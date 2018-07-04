Sassa payment changeover leaves thousands of grant recipients without money

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have yet to receive their money this month due to hitches in the changeover to a new payment system, the Daily Dispatch reports.

The elderly, sick and desperate have been queuing at ATMs, shops and Sassa offices across the country as their money was not transferred into bank accounts on the first of the month.

Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu on Monday asked beneficiaries to wait at least three days to withdraw their grants, and assured them their social grants would be paid in full.

"In fact, the funds are already in their accounts. Sassa and the South African Post Office are working tirelessly to find a solution to this problem and ensure that all beneficiary services are restored in the shortest possible time."

Sassa Eastern Cape spokesperson Luzuko Qina did not give details of how many people were affected, or whether they were mostly Sassa card holders or bank accounts holders — but did say both were affected.

Qina said: "Beneficiaries’ grants have been paid to all Sassa cards and accounts but access to this is where the challenge is.