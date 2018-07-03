Joburg outages expected to end soon as upgrades wrap up

The power disruptions taking place in various parts of Johannesburg are expected to end soon as City Power says the system will be stabilised.

The disruptions followed the installation of a new transformer by the entity.

City Power is Johannesburg’s biggest entity and contributes about 40% of its revenue. City of Johannesburg has massive infrastructure running into billions of rand. The refurbishment of ageing infrastructure and building of new infrastructure was cited as some of the causes behind the load shedding.

Parts of the northeastern suburbs of Johannesburg were plunged into darkness last week, with the new Sebenza substation, which currently has one transformer online, playing a role in the outage.

The second transformer is expected to be installed by the end of July. A third will come online later in 2018.