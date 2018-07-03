Executives fear looting of building council

Senior executives at the National Home Builders Registration Council have compiled another dossier detailing governance failures that could jeopardise the agency’s management of its R6.5bn investment assets.

The document was prepared in May 2018 following another that was leaked earlier in 2018, and has been submitted to the human settlements director-general for intervention.

The council was established to ensure the protection of housing consumers by providing warranty cover for structural failures.

In the new dossier, chief financial officer Shafeeq Abrahams accuses the agency’s board of interfering with procurement processes, a conflict of interest and a lack of ethical and effective leadership.

The executive managers fear that if action is not taken to clean up the board, the poor governance and the transgression of the Public Finance Management Act would result in "looting" of the organisation.

Despite raising the issues with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts and the minister of public enterprises, asking that they investigate the allegations, nothing substantial had come of the exercise, a manager told Business Day.

The board was also slammed for holding more than 100 meetings in a year, with its members’ fees rising to R18m in 2016, compared to the previous board’s R6m in 2014.

In the letter accompanying the dossier signed by Abrahams, reference was made to a meeting on April 25 when the issues were flagged to the department.

"One can confidently conclude that the Home Builders Registration Council has, and is, currently experiencing material failures in its corporate governance standards and practices.

"This therefore presents a risk to the overall sustainability of the organisation, but more specifically it erodes confidence in the Home Builders Registration Council’s ability to be entrusted with approximately R6.5bn of financial resources under its stewardship," read the document.

Anomalies such as board members applying for the position of CEO and the executive chairman acting in the CE post in 2017 were also raised.

Business Day also learnt that the suspension of four executives, including an acting CEO at the council in 2017, was alleg-edly linked to the group’s refusal to appease the board in its quest to "flout procedure, including procurement policies".

The Department of Human Settlements said it had engaged with the entity’s executives and board over the issues.

At the meeting, Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo had "spelt out corporate governance issues and the need to separate the roles between executives and board members".

The department’s director-general had also engaged with the auditor-general to request that the matters be investigated, the department said.

"We are of the view that the auditor-general’s intervention, the appointment of the new CEO and that of the new board will make it possible for us to go to the bottom of all the issues raised in the dossier," it said.

Mziwonke Dlabantu was appointed as CE in October 2017, while the board’s term ends at the end of July.

