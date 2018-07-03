Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision to appoint Lennit Max as his special adviser has given the ANC means the party is singing its own praises.

The ANC was delighted on Tuesday after the DA member of the Western Cape provincial legislature announced that Cele had confirmed him in the post.

Max‚ a former provincial police commissioner and former community safety MEC‚ said on Monday that he had quit the legislature for a one-year contract with Cele, adding that the DA leadership had declined to deploy him in any provincial crime-fighting initiative — and being a trained cop‚ this frustrated him. He said his new role was effective from July 1‚ but he remained a DA member.

The ANC wasted no time in capitalising on the appointment. The party’s provincial big guns‚ including acting chairman Khaya Magaxa‚ former premier and head of elections Ebrahim Rasool and former community safety MEC Leonard Ramatlakane‚ described Max’s appointment as proof of the DA’s lack of interest in fighting crime in the Western Cape.

"The statement by Lennit Max affirms our long-held belief that the DA has very little to offer in solving crime‚ but spends more time‚ effort and resolutions in politicising crime in the province than actually solving it‚" said Magaxa.