National

Commission wants public apology from Velaphi Khumalo over hate speech

03 July 2018 - 14:55 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A public apology from Velaphi Khumalo will send a "signal" to other people to not utter racist remarks‚ the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) argued on Tuesday.

The SAHRC brought a complaint against Khumalo following his Facebook rants in which he called on blacks to do to whites what "Hitler did to the Jews".

The commission is asking that Khumalo publicly apologise for his statements‚ which he made in 2016‚ as they constitute hate speech.

Khumalo, through his counsel, has argued in the Equality Court‚ sitting in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg‚ that his comments were in response to Penny Sparrow‚ who called black people monkeys and therefore they did not amount to hate speech.

The commission initially wanted the court to direct Khumalo to pay R150‚000‚ which would be suspended on condition that he does not repeat the remarks. However‚ counsel for the SAHRC‚ Advocate Mark Oppenheimer‚ told the court on Tuesday that part of the settlement agreement was for Khumalo to acknowledge that his remarks constitute hate speech.

"The suspension of the R150‚000 falls away because part of the agreement was that he agrees that his statements constitute hate speech‚" argued Oppenheimer. "A public apology would send a signal to others that they should not do the same."

The ANC lodged the first complaint against Khumalo in the Equality Court‚ which was sitting in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. The court ordered him to pay R30‚000 to a charity and apologise publicly.

Judge Roland Sutherland has reserved judgment in the matter.

Velaphi Khumalo’s Hitler remark ‘a particularly grave instance of hate speech’

The South African Human Rights Commission’s lawyer says Khumalo’s position of power is an aggravating factor in what amounts to an incitement to ...
National
1 day ago

SCA Judge Boissie Mbha says section of Intimidation Act is unconstitutional

Mbha says the section, introduced in 1991 by the Internal Security Amendment Act, was a product of an ‘abominable regime’ and had no ...
National
11 days ago

EDITORIAL: The Julius Malema threat

In an interview with Turkish-based TV network TRT World, Malema said: "We have not called for the killing of white people — at least for now"
Opinion
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Commission wants public apology from Velaphi ...
National
2.
DA and ANC use Max Lennit’s appointment to ...
National
3.
Cold weather in Joburg takes its toll on ...
National
4.
Deadline for Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba as ...
National

Related Articles

Velaphi Khumalo’s Hitler remark ‘a particularly grave instance of hate speech’
National

Zimbabwe’s political parties sign peace pledge — some call it ‘window dressing’
World / Africa

SCA Judge Boissie Mbha says section of Intimidation Act is unconstitutional
National

EDITORIAL: The Julius Malema threat
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.