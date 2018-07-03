National

Cold weather in Joburg takes its toll on electricity supply

Johannesburg City Power says the network is under serious pressure, leading to several power outages on Tuesday morning

03 July 2018 - 13:36 Staff Writer
An electricity network at a transformer station at sunrise. Picture: ISTOCK
Due to extreme cold weather conditions and high electricity demand‚ Johannesburg City Power said on Tuesday that it is experiencing network constraints.

In the east‚ the city of Ekurhuleni has issued multiple notices of power outages. Bedfordview has no power due to overloading; Germiston and surrounding areas are currently experiencing a major power outage after a transformer blew; in Lambton‚ the metro said power would be restored at about 3pm.

In Johannesburg‚ four major sub-stations within the city were affected. The power was disrupted this morning at the sub-stations at Hurlingham‚ Mondeor‚ Fort — which supplies electricity to Braamfontein and Parktown — as well as Klipfontein‚ which services Chloorkop and parts of Midrand.

Power has been restored to most of these areas already.

Sol Masolo‚ spokesperson for City Power‚ called on residents to reduce electricity demand by switching off geysers during the day when there is no need for hot water‚ switching off all electricity appliances when they are not in use‚ using alternative sources of heat such as gas‚ hot water bottles‚ blankets and jerseys or jackets‚ and switching off lights and heaters in all rooms that are not occupied.

Said Masolo: "We are aware of the inconvenience caused to our customers and will do everything in our power to restore electricity to affected customers as soon as possible."

