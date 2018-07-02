Win a seat at a Business Day Dialogue on cyber-crime and your business
Breakfast event, titled 'Securing the Digital Revolution', will be held in Johannesburg and Cape Town
Cyber-crime – attractive and lucrative in its ability to generate profits with minimal risk of attribution or interdiction – is a pervasive threat. Cyber-criminals' ingenuity continues to mature, and they make the most of attack opportunities arising from the adoption of new technology and applications.
This relentless evolution of the cyber-threat landscape places the onus on businesses to innovate more rapidly than their adversaries to ensure they remain protected.
Join Dimension Data, Britehouse, Cisco and SAP experts at a Business Day Dialogue this month to explore some of the opportunities presented by the new digital landscape. Learn how to leverage these opportunities while mitigating cyber-threats without hindering the ability to transform your business.
The details
- Cape Town: July 17 2018, 8.30am–11am
- Johannesburg: July 19 2018, 8am–10.30am
How to win a seat
We're giving away 10 seats at the Business Day Dialogue in Johannesburg and 10 seats at the Cape Town event, all in partnership with Dimension Data and Britehouse.
To enter the draw, simply complete this form before 5pm on Wednesday July 11.
