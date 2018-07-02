Win a seat at a Business Day Dialogue on cyber-crime and your business

Cyber-crime – attractive and lucrative in its ability to generate profits with minimal risk of attribution or interdiction – is a pervasive threat. Cyber-criminals' ingenuity continues to mature, and they make the most of attack opportunities arising from the adoption of new technology and applications.

This relentless evolution of the cyber-threat landscape places the onus on businesses to innovate more rapidly than their adversaries to ensure they remain protected.

Join Dimension Data, Britehouse, Cisco and SAP experts at a Business Day Dialogue this month to explore some of the opportunities presented by the new digital landscape. Learn how to leverage these opportunities while mitigating cyber-threats without hindering the ability to transform your business.