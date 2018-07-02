National

Velaphi Khumalo’s Hitler remark ‘a particularly grave instance of hate speech’

The South African Human Rights Commission’s lawyer says Khumalo’s position of power is an aggravating factor in what amounts to an incitement to genocide

02 July 2018 - 13:02 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Velaphi Khumalo. Picture: SCREENSHOT
Velaphi Khumalo. Picture: SCREENSHOT

Statements made by Velaphi Khumalo‚ the man who called on black South Africans to do to white people what "Hitler did to the Jews"‚ incited genocide on the grounds of race.

This was an argument made by advocate Mark Oppenheimer, counsel for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), in the Equality Court‚ sitting at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

The SAHRC brought the hate speech case against Khumalo following complaints it received about his January 2016 rant on Facebook.

Khumalo‚ an employee of the Gauteng sports‚ recreation‚ arts and culture department‚ called on black South Africans to do to white people what "Hitler did to the Jews"‚ among other controversial remarks.

Oppenheimer argued on Monday that Khumalo’s statements were a particularly "grave" instance of hate speech that amounts to incitement to genocide on the grounds of race.

"The respondent is a public official and member of the governing party, and his function in employment puts him in a position of influence over the youth. [His] position of power is an aggravating factor that should be considered when determining what consequences should follow from his statements‚" Oppenheimer argued.

He contended that Khumalo should be ordered to make a public and unconditional apology to all South Africans.

Khumalo should be ordered to pay to an organisation an appropriate amount of damages imposed by the court.

He should be restrained and interdicted from publishing‚ propagating‚ advocating or communicating hate speech‚ Oppenheimer argued.

The hearing continues.

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Crying racism and its dangerous results

'Never in the history of humankind, it seems to me, has race and financial disadvantage been so much at the forefront of global thinking. And rightly ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

ADAM HABIB: Why are so many tolerant of the rise of Malema and his proto-fascists?

'For too long have analysts, journalists and opposition politicians cut them slack, given the EFF’s opposition to Zuma and the fact that they ...
Politics
4 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Beware the naked racism of UCT's faux radicals

'When a group of postgraduate students dresses up racism with faux academic language, beware'
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Duduzane Zuma ordered to appear in ...
National
2.
Short list for new IEC commissioners is ready, ...
National
3.
Makhonjwa Mountains now SA’s 10th site on UN’s ...
National
4.
Velaphi Khumalo’s Hitler remark ‘a particularly ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.