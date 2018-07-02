Short list for new IEC commissioners is ready, and it could be controversial

Mosotho Moepya, the controversial former chief electoral officer, is on the short list to fill three commissioner positions at the the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

A panel headed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has recommended eight people to fill the three posts.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended disciplinary action against Moepya for failing to provide her with crucial information during her 2013 investigation of a dodgy lease deal for the procurement of the IEC headquarters, which resulted in the departure of then chairwoman Pansy Tlakula.

But in his interview last week, Moepya protested his innocence and decried the way he had been treated.

Mogoeng, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Commission on Gender Equality deputy chairwoman Tamara Mathebula and South African Human Rights Commission commissioner Angie Makwetla spent two days last week interviewing 23 short-listed candidates for the positions, which need to be filled by December.

The hotly contested 2019 elections are set to take place just months after their appointment, raising questions about experience as three of the five required five commissioners will be new appointees.

The terms of Terry Tselane and Bongani Finca end in November 2018, while Judge Thami Makhanya’s term expired in April 2018.

Finca, who was interviewed for possible reappointment, is one of the names submitted to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.

Mogoeng’s office said the panel had unanimously decided on the eight names.

A committee made up of representatives for all political parties in the National Assembly would now consider the names and identify candidates to be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

'Unfair treatment'

Moepya left the IEC after deciding not to renew his contract when it concluded.

During his interview last week, the issue regarding the public protector’s report was raised.

Moepya told the panel that he believed he was treated unfairly during the process and denied that he had done anything wrong.

"I have a track record and I have served my country with distinction," he told the panel last week.

"I should not have been treated the way that I was treated."

The other six names handed over to Parliament were attorney Maletlatsa Ledingwane; Nomonde Mapetla; Nomsa Masuku, an academic, activist and educator; Bernedette Muthien, an institutional development and liaison for business, government, civil society; Liepollo Lebohang Watseba Pheko, a faculty member with the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute and a senior research fellow at the Trade Collective, a progressive think-tank, and Judge Dhayanithie Pillay, an extraordinary professor at the University of Pretoria.