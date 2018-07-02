Neasa head accuses government departments of failing Ramaphosa directive

The departments of Trade and Industry, and Labour have been accused of undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa’s agenda to grow small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In his maiden state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa’s emphasised the importance of SMEs for the growth of the economy. He said government would set aside at least 30% of public procurement for SMEs, co-operatives and township and rural enterprises, and would continue to invest in small business incubation. The president also committed government to reduce the red tape hampering small business.

According to the National Development Plan, 90% of new jobs will be created by SMEs by 2030.

In an opinion piece on Monday the CEO of the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa), Gerhard Papenfus, said "these departments [trade and industry, and labour] are undermining the president’s agenda."

"Since 2011 the Department of Labour has unlawfully extended unaffordable collective bargaining (wage) agreements in the steel industry to nonparties (mainly SMMEs — small, medium and micro enterprises). On each occasion the nature of the irregularities was pointed out to the [department] — in great detail. On each occasion the [department] stubbornly persisted with its cover-up and misrepresentations to the minister of labour, who continued with these extensions," wrote Papenfus.

He said each extension or attempted extension was followed by court action — seven court cases over a six-year period.

"The [department of labour] lost all of them. Millions of rand of hard-earned monies were spent -both by Neasa, on behalf of SMMEs and your tax money, paying for the [department’s] recklessness. The president’s call in his state of the nation address, obviously had no impact on the [department]. Since SMMEs in the steel industry have organised themselves into a position where they can prevent these hostile agreements being forced upon them, notwithstanding the Labour Relations Act’s blatant anti-SMME provisions."

Papenfus said Ramaphosa’s call for re-industrialisation "obviously also does not have any impact on the [department of trade and industry].

"Notwithstanding the devastating impact of the 22% customs and safeguard duties, protecting ArcelorMittal SA only to the detriment of each and every role player below it, the department persists with these steel downstream hostile measures."

"This leaves one with the question: why do these departments persist with these SMME hostile policies … history will … show the devastation caused by these policies, administrative inabilities and political apathy," said Papenfus

The departments were yet to respond to requests for comment on Monday.