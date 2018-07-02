National

Jacob Zuma’s son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, has died

02 July 2018 - 08:22 Mzilikazi Wa Afrika
Jacob Zuma. REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost one of his sons‚ Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

It was announced late on Sunday night that he had died in Johannesburg after a short illness.

There are no further details at present. The Zuma family have indicated a representative will "advise on any further details" in due course.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma is the youngest of five children born to the ANC leader and Kate Mantsho‚ who committed suicide.

He is believed to have been born in 1993. His siblings include the well-known twins Duduzane and Duduzile.

