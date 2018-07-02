National

BREAKING: Duduzane Zuma ordered to appear in court over two road deaths

02 July 2018 - 15:35 Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: TIMESLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma has been ordered to appear in court on July 12, to face two charges of culpable homicide related to a 2014 car accident.

Zuma’s lawyer, Gary Mazaham, confirmed that he had received the summons‚ but said he was not in a position to comment on whether Zuma would appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

"At this time‚ I have no instructions on that‚" he said‚ "Personally‚ I can see no reason why he should not appear."

Confirmation of the summons issued against Zuma— for culpable homicide and, alternatively, reckless driving — comes as his family announced late on Sunday that his younger brother, Vusi, had died after a short illness. It remains unclear whether Zuma‚ who Mazaham confirmed is currently not in the country‚ will attend his younger brother’s funeral.

Zuma has been charged over the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after his Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Fellow passenger Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In August 2015‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute the former president’s son‚ despite Magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding‚ during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by Zuma’s negligent actions.

But after AfriForum and former prosecutor Gertie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reconsidered that decision and sought representations from Zuma on why he should not face charges.

The NPA has now confirmed that Zuma has been summonsed to appear in court. Should he fail to do so‚ a warrant of arrest may be issued against him.

Jacob Zuma’s son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, has died

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma was the youngest son of the president and the late Kate Mantsho, and brother of Duduzane and Duduzile
National
10 hours ago

Zuma’s stalingrad falls

Zuma, it seems, may be running out of cash to fight futile battles
Features
18 days ago

‘Punished’ Jacob Zuma says state capture costs are a burden

Former president suggests in court bid that Ramaphosa was wrong not to appeal judgments
National
24 days ago

