National

ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership court drama drags on

02 July 2018 - 11:16 Jeff Wicks
Attorney Stembiso Mathemjwa and advocate Veli Sibeko for the applicants outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where the matter of the ANC provincial executive committee was heard, on July 2 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Attorney Stembiso Mathemjwa and advocate Veli Sibeko for the applicants outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where the matter of the ANC provincial executive committee was heard, on July 2 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal remains in flux as a court challenge mounted in June — which halted the rerun of the party’s provincial elective conference — drags on in court.

On Monday morning the matter was before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg‚ where an interim order preventing the staging of the elective conference was extended.

Disgruntled ANC members who claim to represent 44 branches out of 88 in the troubled Moses Mabhida region had rushed to court on June 8 to prevent the three-day conference — scheduled to run from that afternoon — from going ahead.

The application is being defended by the ANC and members of the provincial task team‚ who were cited as respondents.

In papers before the court‚ the applicants held that the ANC did not have the required number of voting delegates to proceed. Further‚ they argued that the ANC still had seven weeks to hold a properly constituted elective conference.

Now the matter remains in the air‚ adjourned without a date while internal ANC dispute resolution teams try and resolve the matter.

The scuppered conference is a rerun of the disputed elective conference held in November 2015‚ which was declared null and void by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg after its outcome was challenged by the so-called ANC rebels.

