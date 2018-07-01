The Great Limpopo Transfrontier park both protects wildlife and promotes tourism

Several years ago, more than 70% of the poaching in Kruger was estimated to have originated from Mozambique, but today most poachers come from the South African side, according to Leitner.

"Promoting conservation co-operation between the countries of the Great Limpopo has been an important factor in regional stability," said Julien Darpoux, the head of the French Development Agency (AFD) in Maputo, which helps fund anti-poaching efforts in the park.

The jewel of SA tourism

The Kruger National Park, founded in 1926, is the jewel in SA’s tourism crown and is fiercely guarded, but to the east, Mozambique’s Limpopo National Park had to be painstakingly reconstructed after the 1976-92 civil war.

Now, though, animals have begun to return but the development of tourism, which could help fund further conservation, is still in its infancy. Complicating the task is the presence of communities in the heart of the Limpopo reserve who settled before it was declared a wildlife conservation zone in 2001.

"Resettlement is important [so we] have a park that’s competitive with other established national parks" with a return of all the so-called Big Five — buffalo, elephants, lions, leopards and rhino, Leitner said. Three villages have been moved out of the inner park to an outlying buffer zone since 2011 and five others are due to follow in the coming months.

Residents and their animals are being moved to the buffer zone alongside the park in exchange for brick houses, new infrastructure, including irrigation for growing crops, and symbolic compensation of 2,400 Mozambique meticais ($40, €34) per head.

"The residents are allowed to use the park’s resources within the buffer zones in a sustainable manner and in co-operation with the authorities," said Thomas Meque Chauque, the scheme’s community operations manager. Additionally, said Chauque, barriers built in 2013 to protect the villages have helped cut clashes between humans and animals, such as crops being destroyed by buffalo and elephants, or occasional lion attacks on cattle, by 70%.

Local people have also benefited from what growth in tourism there has been, receiving 20% of all profits earned by the reserve. But the scheme is not without its critics.

Residents of Mavodze, the reserve’s largest village, are due to be moved and have protested regularly by blocking the main track through the park. They have accused park officials of re-introducing lions to force them to accept resettlement on unfavourable terms.

Park managers, meanwhile, suspect poaching gangs of whipping up tensions — but there are signs that their patience is paying off. In dense bush less than 10km from the South African border, Mozambican rangers have occupied a former school in Massingir Velho village which was moved in 2016.

They say that animals have returned in significant numbers. English teacher Alberio has been delighted by the change and hopes it will raise awareness, saying, "As a teacher, I would love to take my students to the park to show them how the animals live and how they are being protected."

