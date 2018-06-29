News Leader
WATCH: How Ismail Vadi plans to improve the lives of Gauteng’s citizens
29 June 2018 - 09:22
Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi tabled his budget vote speech on Thursday.
The allocated budget for the department is R7.7bn and will be spent on five key programmes.
He said that every rand spent from this budget should contribute to making life more liveable and inclusive for the citizens of this province.
Vadi spoke to Business Day TV about how he intends to ensure that that happens.
