Explosive testimony alleges Jacob Zuma ‘enabled the dismantling of SARS’

Former president Jacob Zuma was identified as one of the actors who had enabled the dismantling of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), along with suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, at the Nugent hearings on Thursday.

In a written submission to the inquiry, seen by Business Day, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay alleged that Zuma had instructed the State Security Agency to investigate SARS, due to his suspicion that the agency had employees who were "campaigning for an alternative ANC president".

Zuma appointed Moyane to head the tax agency towards the end of 2014 and the new SARS commissioner was widely seen as being close to Zuma and in particular his son Duduzane.

SARS was one of the government entities central to the "state capture" project, which culminated in an attempt to capture the Treasury by replacing minister Nhlanhla Nene in 2015 and replacing him with little-known MP Des van Rooyen.

