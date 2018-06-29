Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

SARS INQUIRY

Explosive testimony alleges Jacob Zuma ‘enabled the dismantling of SARS’

29 June 2018 - 05:09 NATASHA MARRIAN
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former president Jacob Zuma was identified as one of the actors who had enabled the dismantling of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), along with suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, at the Nugent hearings on Thursday.

In a written submission to the inquiry, seen by Business Day, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay alleged that Zuma had instructed the State Security Agency to investigate SARS, due to his suspicion that the agency had employees who were "campaigning for an alternative ANC president".

Zuma appointed Moyane to head the tax agency towards the end of 2014 and the new SARS commissioner was widely seen as being close to Zuma and in particular his son Duduzane.

SARS was one of the government entities central to the "state capture" project, which culminated in an attempt to capture the Treasury by replacing minister Nhlanhla Nene in 2015 and replacing him with little-known MP Des van Rooyen.

SARS probe told of climate of fear under Tom Moyane

Former SARS officials describe how their work stations were monitored by cameras and their telephones bugged
National
1 day ago

Secret agendas and lack of accountability: what Pravin Gordhan told SARS inquiry

The former finance minister says he believes restructuring at the tax agency was linked to state capture
National
2 days ago

Jonas Makwakwa interfered in SARS’s VIP taxpayer unit, with Tom Moyane’s blessing

A former legal affairs employee at SARS tells the commission of inquiry that Makwakwa instructed her to ‘write off things’ for ...
National
15 hours ago

Under Tom Moyane’s watch, SARS’s capacity to investigate was neutered, Gene Ravele says

The former chief officer for enforcement says he was aware that an instruction was issued for SARS to halt all inspections on cigarette companies
National
17 hours ago

'Money for fraud' probably why SARS business unit was broken up

The former head of the revenue service’s large business centre tells how its best-practice governance principles were scrapped in restructuring ...
National
1 day ago

Former SARS commissioner doesn’t want associate of the president at the Nugent inquiry

Tom Moyane is concerned about Prof Michael Katz’s presence, given Katz’s links to his ‘adversary’ — President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
11 hours ago

There are ‘disconcerting things’ about morale at SARS, says Judge Robert Nugent

Nugent will begin chairing the inquiry mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa into the tax agency, on tuesday
National
2 days ago

SARS probe of staff exodus starts

Restructuring under suspended Moyane will also be investigated
Companies
3 days ago

Tom Moyane to appear before Nugent inquiry, despite no formal invitation

Lawyer Eric Mabuza says the suspended tax boss regards the inquiry as ‘nothing else but a witch hunt being conducted on Moyane’s tenure ...
National
14 hours ago

How double standard underpins handling of Moyane and Mkhwebane cases

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, like the Cheshire cat, will watch with amusement as the can gets kicked further and further down the road
Opinion
2 days ago

