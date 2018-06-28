We are nowhere near where we need to be in transformation, Tabea Kabinde says

The pace at which the workforce is being transformed on race and gender lines remains extremely slow, Commission for Employment Equity chairwoman Tabea Kabinde says.

The commission handed over its 18th report on compliance with the Employment Equity Act in 2017 to Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant on Thursday

"Twenty years on [since the act was promulgated] we are still nowhere near celebrating effective implementation of transformation legislation. We cannot even begin to contemplate the implementation of a ‘sunset’ clause on this legislation," Kabinde says in her forward to the report.

"The commission is now preoccupied with advising the minister on exploring other effective implementation and compliance mechanisms for this legislation and also creating an environment where the focus goes beyond compliance but commitment from ethical leaders in the South African labour market."

Amendments to the act, which would set sectoral numerical targets for employment equity so that compliance could be monitored and measured, were being explored. This is being discussed in the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

The statistics provided by the commission in its report highlight the disparity in employment trends between the government and the private sector, with black Africans dominating at top and senior management level and among the professionally qualified in government, and whites in the private sector.

For instance at top management in the government, 72.23% are black Africans while in the private sector, 71% are white. The figures for senior management are 69% black African in government and 61.7% white in the private sector while for the professionally qualified the figures are 71.1% and 47.7%, respectively.

According to information gleaned from reports submitted by employers, whites overall occupy 67% of top management compared with 87% in 2001, when the commission issued its first report. Black Africans occupied 14.3% (6%) of top management, coloureds 5.1% (3%) and Indians 9.4% (4%)

Men occupied 77.1% (87%) of top management positions and women 22.9% (13%).

At senior management level, the situation was "appalling", the commission said, with whites at 56.1% (81%), black Africans 22.1% (9%), coloureds 7.7% (5%) and Indians 10.9% (5%). Men occupied 66.2% (80%) of such roles and women 38.8% (20%).

For the professionally qualified, whites occupied 42.2% (56%) of the positions, black Africans 36.5% (33%), coloureds 9.6% (6%) and Indians 8.8% (5%).

Men occupied 53.4% (62%) and women 46.6% (38%) of these positions.

For technically skilled employees whites occupy 19.6% (18%); Africans 61.7% (58%); coloureds 11.3% (18%); Indians 5.6% (6%); males 52.9% (60%) and females 47.1% (40%).

Among the semiskilled, whites account for 5.9%, black Africans 76.8%, coloureds 12.1% and Indians 2.9% of roles, and among the unskilled workers, the figures are as follows: whites 1.1%, black Africans 83.5%, coloureds 11.1% and Indians 0.8%.

The commission is concerned with the high representation of foreign nationals when there are local skills available. Foreign nationals represent 3.4% of top management, 3.2% of senior management, 2.9% of the professionally qualified, 1.7% of the skilled technical workforce, 2.4% of semiskilled and 3.5% of the unskilled.

Kabinde noted that since 2001 the biggest shift from whites to blacks, in particular Indians, had been at top and senior management levels. Whites at top-management level decreased 20% and at senior management level 24.9%.

"This represents around a 1% increase of the black population year on year and is considered a very slow rate of transformation," Kabinde said. She cautions, however, that absolute comparisons cannot be made as the number and quality of reports submitted by employers over the period varied.

Among the professionally qualified, white representation has declined 13.8% over the period while at the skilled technical level, it increased 1.6%.

"The picture in terms of gender remains particularly discouraging. The highest increase in representation of women is noted at senior management level which is [an] 18.8% increase. This bleak picture is after 20 years and is far from desirable," Kabinde said.

She noted that the effect of the Skills Development Act to redress inequality in the workplace appeared to have been minimal. Year after year the statistics demonstrated that white males were favoured in terms of training and development which indicated that there was no real political will to transform.

Business Unity SA (Busa) acknowledged that the pace and depth of transformation had been insufficient but said the commission's numbers did not tell the full story and only gave a partial picture of what was happening in the workplace.

The business organisation also criticised the Department of Labour’s "punitive" regime of fines and punishment, saying it was not an effective mechanism to ensure buy-in from key role-players.

"Business calls for co-operative and a holistic approach to employment equity, which will have a deeper and meaningful effect. The current model and modalities of collecting the data only show us the quantitative side of things, we also need qualitative analysis, which will give us a better understanding of the multiplicity of barriers that stand in the way of more women scaling the heights of top management, of foreign workers participating fully in the South African workplace, for example," Busa said.

"Indeed, inequality runs along racial lines, but there are even deeper structural fissures when that analysis is broadened by including qualitative analysis."