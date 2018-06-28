Tom Moyane to appear before Nugent inquiry, despite no formal invitation

Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) head Tom Moyane will appear at the Nugent inquiry on Friday — despite not being formally invited to appear.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza told TIMESLive that the suspended tax boss regarded the inquiry‚ conducted by Judge Robert Nugent into tax administration‚ as "nothing else but a witch hunt being conducted on Commissioner Moyane’s tenure at SARS".

He said: "That the commission did not see the need to invite and consult with Commissioner Moyane should be concerning to anyone who is interested in the most basic notions of fairness and absence of bias.

"Of paramount and serious concern is the fact that both this and the parallel process chaired by Advocate [Azhar] Bham SC [investigating misconduct allegations against Moyane] have ostensibly been appointed by the same president of SA to inquire into the same subject matters.