Solly Msimanga absolved of impropriety in Marietha Aucamp’s appointment

28 June 2018 - 14:05 Staff Writer
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

An inquiry into the "just a matric" scandal affecting the City of Tshwane has exonerated mayor Solly Msimanga of any impropriety, but found that his chief of staff had lied about her qualifications.

Marietha Aucamp resigned from the job in May amid reports that she had only a matric certificate while the job description required candidates to have "a relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification", as well as 12 years of experience‚ of which five had to be at senior management level.

An investigation report by the city’s independent chief audit executive was made public on Thursday. The report stated the following:

• The chief of staff had been found to have misrepresented her qualifications by stating that she had a BTech degree, on a competency assessment form that she submitted.

• The appointment of the chief of staff both in an acting capacity and on contract was irregular and was not in line with the job requirements and human resources policies.

• There was evidence that City of Tshwane human resources officials did not follow procedures and policies.

Among the recommendations were that the city manager subject the human resources officials involved to a disciplinary process.

Tshwane qualifications furore could force DA to probe conduct of its members

The ANC has called on Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga to resign over the matter
1 month ago

It is no secret I do not have tertiary education, Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff says

Marietha Aucamp resigned from the position after it was alleged that she lied about her qualifications and was placed on special leave on Wednesday
1 month ago

Solly Msimanga's chief of staff resigns amid qualifications controversy

Tshwane mayor said he had no other option than to request Marietha Aucamp's resignation
1 month ago

