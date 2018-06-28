SARS probe told of climate of fear under Tom Moyane

A climate of fear, intimidation and harassment, accompanied by purges, characterised the South African Revenue Service restructuring process under Tom Moyane, the Judge Robert Nugent commission was told on Wednesday.

The inquiry is looking into governance and administration at SARS and has heard evidence over the past two days about why senior and experienced employees jumped ship during the Moyane era.

Former SARS officials told the commission on Wednesday of how their work stations were monitored by cameras and their telephones bugged.

The institution’s former chief operations officer Barry Hore described how the SARS modernisation project conducted over less than a decade had significantly improved revenue collection and tax compliance. And how the modernisation process was halted midstream.

He also described to the commission his unceremonious exit from the tax agency.

Former head of the large business centre Sunita Manik described how the centre she helped build, based on international best practice, was "broken up" and dismantled during the restructuring conducted by consultants Bain.

Evidence leader advocate Carol Steinberg asked whether it had indeed been dismantled since it continued to feature in the organisation’s organogram even after the restructuring.

Broken up

Manik told the commission that she had not been informed that she had been replaced as the head of the business centre but rather found out through an e-mail announcing her successor. She was then relegated to an office with no task assigned to her. She was also repeatedly isolated at leadership meetings.

This was after more than 20 years at the tax agency.

The executive officer overseeing integrity in the organisation, Tshebeletso Seremane, described a climate of fear, bullying and intimidation compared to the period prior to 2014.

She said this was driven by a "higher purpose".

The restructuring process was one of "malicious compliance" and was not conducted in "good faith" where little or no consultation had taken place.

"As we engaged employees they asked, why fix something that is not broken," she said. Despite being part of a workstream implementing the restructuring, she said she and other senior managers had not seen the report on the organisational redesign, rather they were given "presentations which showed nothing new".

"I questioned the presentation as it did not have any new information … we did not understand what they were changing or reviewing," she said.

The restructuring was at the heart of the exodus of senior staff at SARS, whose employee complement has dropped from 14,000 to 12,600 since 2014.

Seremane said she had also raised questions about why there was the only one woman on the SARS executive committee, its top leadership structure. In the past there had been six or seven women.

Hore and Manik also told the commission that shortly after Moyane was appointed he had dissolved the entire executive committee at SARS without giving any explanation.

It was during the period in which newspaper articles appeared on the emergence of a rogue unit at SARS that ran a brothel and spied on politicians. The existence of the unit has since been discredited.

Manik told the commission that access to large sums of money for fraudulent purposes could be the reason the leadership dismantled the large business centre. The destruction of the centre was among the most significant changes brought about by the restructuring.

Strong principles

The dismantling had a potentially devastating effect on SARS’s ability to collect revenue from large clients. She told the commission that the business centre concept was best practice around the world and that the centre was growing steadily until Moyane took office.

The centre was run with strong governance principles in place. No one individual could negotiate settlements or refunds with its corporate or high-net-worth clients, who contributed about 30% to SARS’s total revenue collection.

"I think it’s fraud … anyone who wants access to large amounts of easy money would target the [large business centre] and tenders," Manik said.

She described how Moyane and his then deputy negotiated a settlement with a business centre client that was less than half of the value of what was owed to SARS — a practice that the centre’s governance principles did not permit.

It was subsequently rejected by the settlement committee.

Manik told the commission that despite assertions that the large business centre had not been dismantled but improved, this was not the case.

She described to the inquiry how the concept of the business centre, being a one-stop-shop for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals was done away with.

The centre was effectively broken up, with some of its functions returned to SARS head office and others devolved to regions.

The commission continues on Thursday with submissions from former head of customs Gene Ravele.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za