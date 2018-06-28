Limpopo farmers warn of job losses if the Constitution is changed for land expropriation

Farmers who addressed the land expropriation hearings in Mokopane, Limpopo have warned that changes to Section 25 of the Constitution would lead to job losses and compromised food security.

Guarantees by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the economy would not be negatively affected if land expropriation without compensation was included in the Constitution were rejected.

"When I heard Ramaphosa say we have to make these changes without affecting food security and the economy, I was laughing because it is not possible to rip out a cornerstone of a free market economy in SA … the next thing there will not be food," said a farmer who spoke at the hearings.

He said before he joined the hundreds of people attending the gathering that he told his employees they would all lose their jobs if the clauses being queried are changed.

A young woman wearing a DA T-shirt said the government was the problem, and not Section 25. "People want jobs in SA, if we change Section 25 of the Constitution, that means you will have less jobs and not be able to create sustainable jobs. Section 25 is not the problem, the government is the problem."

The joint parliamentary constitutional review committee has welcomed the enthusiastic and high level of interest expressed by the public. More than 1,000 people attended the Limpopo leg of the hearings in Marble Hall on Wednesday, with similar numbers expected in Mokopane, as the venue was already overflowing on Thursday morning.

The committee said it had expected about 300 people, and has applauded what it described as "mature" and "quality" debate. Committee chairman Vincent Smith also commended the attendees, saying, "Land remains a very emotive issue, but the level of tolerance exhibited in Marble Hall is commendable, and gives life to provisions of the freedom of opinion and expression enshrined in the Bill of Rights."

The committee has received more than 700,000 written submissions to date. It invited comments in April.

Members of the public in Limpopo have also complained about the four hours allocated for the hearings, saying it would limit people’s ability to voice their beliefs on the critical land issue. Said one participant, "There are two districts here; I think it would be disadvantageous for others if the time is not extended."